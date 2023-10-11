While most computer-chip makers over the past decades have touted the benefits of an ever-shrinking product, a well-funded Silicon Valley company has built what it says is the largest and fastest-ever computer chip, dedicated to AI.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Therese Poletti’s Tech Tales: Startup Cerebras stands out in the high-risk AI chip arena: ‘No one has built a chip this big’ - October 11, 2023
- : UAW says Ford workers have walked off the job at Louisville truck plant - October 11, 2023
- : As AI matures, Nvidia won’t be the only pick-and-shovel company to thrive, BofA analysts say - October 11, 2023