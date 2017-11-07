Therese Poletti’s Tech Tales: The man who gave us the DVR says Roku is the future of TV

Anthony Wood has spent his career changing how we watch television, and says he has always had one goal: Offer a single destination for video. He believes that destination will be Roku, the company he developed at Netflix after learning lessons from his TV game-changer, the digital video recorder.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Trump Today: Trump Today: President says North Korea should ‘come to the table’ and make deal - November 7, 2017
- Pitching great Roy Halladay dies in plane crash - November 7, 2017
- Snap Inc. plunges more than 20% after revenue misses estimates - November 7, 2017