Stacy Rasgon, a Bernstein Research analyst, has been on Twitter since 2011, but he recently realized that his tweets were boring, hamstrung as a sell-side analyst who cannot talk any of the semiconductor companies or the industry he covers. So he decided to start talking about the life of being a sell-side analyst and got some attention, while staying out of trouble.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- How investors can play the rise in sports betting - July 19, 2020
- Therese Poletti’s Tech Tales: This Wall Street analyst turned his Twitter feed into ‘Sell-Side Stories with Stacy’ - July 19, 2020
- Key Words: Longtime Trump ally Roger Stone drops ‘low-calorie version of the N-Word’ in radio interview, host says - July 19, 2020