Therese Poletti’s Tech Tales: Two struggling industries could demolish tech’s earnings season

Mixed signals from the companies that make core internal components of tech hardware — memory chips and storage devices — are fueling expectations for another sluggish third quarter for much of the tech, with the exception of the internet and social media giants.
