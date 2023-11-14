Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. TMO were little changed in premarket trading Tuesday, after the analytics, diagnostics and laboratory services company announced a new $4 billion stock repurchase program. The new program represents about 2.3% of the company’s market capitalization of $171.99 billion as of Monday’s close. The company said the new buyback program, which has no expiration date, replaces the existing program that had $1 billion in repurchase authorization remaining. The stock, which closed at a three-year low of $431.41 on Oct. 27, has tumbled 17.6% over the past three months through Monday while the S&P 500 SPX has slipped 1.7%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

