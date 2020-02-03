These analytical models say your Super Bowl LIV winner is …

San Francisco’s punishing run game will grind up time of possession, keeping the ball out of Pat Mahomes’ hands, and its stifling defense will apply pressure he has rarely seen this season, according to one data analytics expert.
