J.C. Penney Co. Inc. said late Thursday it will be closing 154 stores in the near future as part of its “store optimization strategy” after filing for bankruptcy protection last month.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- These are the 154 store locations that J.C. Penney is about to close - June 5, 2020
- Key Words: No more social distancing for media in Rose Garden as White House decides it ‘looks better’ when reporters bunch together - June 5, 2020
- Even the worst-case scenario for U.S. stocks doesn’t look bad - June 5, 2020