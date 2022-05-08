: These billionaire philanthropists spoke out against overturning Roe v. Wade — but that support doesn’t always translate to funding

Bill Gates said reversing Roe v. Wade would set the U.S. back 50 years, but his foundation has shied away from funding abortions.
