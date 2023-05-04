A new economic research paper argues for a model that would both explain the surge in inflation but also the ability for central banks to tame it without causing a mass rise in unemployment.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Next Avenue: Why sibling rivalry continues even for adults in their 50s and 60s - May 4, 2023
- : These researchers explain why the economics profession whiffed on inflation and say prices can cool without the economy tanking - May 4, 2023
- Market Snapshot: U.S. stock futures see volatile trading on Fed and bank angst; Apple results loom - May 4, 2023