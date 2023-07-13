Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. THRX shares plummeted after hours Thursday after the biotech drug maker discontinued enrolling patients in the study of a cancer drug it no longer intend to develop. Theseus shares plunged as much as 75% in the extended session Thursday, following a 3.7% decline to close the regular session at $9.52. The company said it was no longer taking patients to test its drug candidate THE-630 to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and that it no longer intends to develop the drug for that indication. Theseus said it has $234 million in cash and equivalents, and hopes to have a new drug candidate named by the first half of 2024. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

