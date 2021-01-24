12 million Americans receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will see an increase under President Joe Biden’s executive order.
- : ‘They are in this situation through no fault of their own’: Biden boosts food benefits for poor Americans - January 24, 2021
- Key Words: Tech’s ‘last hurrah?’ If hedge funds are any indication, it could be a big week for Apple, Amazon and other prominent megacaps - January 24, 2021
- Romney tells CNN he believes impeachment of former president is constitutional - January 24, 2021