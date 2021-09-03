: ‘They’ve been silent’ Many companies are on the sidelines about the new Texas abortion law — will they stay there?

Lyft and Uber said Friday they would cover legal costs for any drivers sued under S.B. 8, the Texas law that allows people to sue anyone who ‘aids or abets’ an abortion.
