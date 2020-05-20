Third Point founder Daniel Loeb retaking reins as sole chief investment officer

Third Point LLC founder and Chief Executive Daniel Loeb is taking back the position of sole chief investment officer, the hedge fund confirmed late Tuesday. Reuters first reported the news. Munib Islam had been named co-CIO less than a year ago and will leave the firm, but remain in an advisory role until the end of the year. Loeb made the announcement in a letter to investors. According to Reuters, Loeb made the move because he felt the current financial crisis demanded his sole leadership. Last month, Third Point reported its flagship fund had negative returns of 16% for the first quarter due to “unparalleled market turmoil” amid the coronavirus pandemic.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story