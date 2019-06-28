Breaking News
Home / Market News / Third Point slams planned United Tech/Raytheon deal, says will vote against it

Third Point slams planned United Tech/Raytheon deal, says will vote against it

Posted by: Market Watch in Market News 28 mins ago

Third Point LLC, the hedge fund managed by activist Daniel Loeb, said Friday it plans to vote against the proposed merger of United Technologies Corp. and Raytheon Co. , describing the deal as lacking a strategic or financial rationale. “After careful consideration, we have concluded that the proposed combination of United Technologies and Raytheon is ill-conceived and unlikely to create value for UTC shareholders,” the fund wrote in a letter to United Tech management. “The contemplated transaction instead complicates the narrative of a more focused aerospace company that was intended to emerge from UTC’s breakup.” Third Point owns about 6.5 million United Tech shares, which were recently acquired, according to its latest 13-F regulatory filing. Among the issues cited in the letter, the assertion in the merger announcement that it would “define the future of aerospace and defense,” lacked substance or a strategic plan; the deal marks a “baffling” change in United Tech’s strategy; the valuation misprices the United Tech aerospace business by more than 40%; for a deal that took six months to negotiate, there are few clear financial details; the timing is bad given United Tech is still integrating Rockwell Collins and dealing with the separation of its own businesses. United Tech shares were slightly higher Friday, and have gained 21% in 2019, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has gained 14%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story

Market Watch

Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.