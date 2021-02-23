: This California investor predicts a 10-year ‘good economy’ revolution that shoves the sharing economy aside

Joe Sanberg is co-founder of financial services startup Aspiration.com, an investor and a public-policy advocate for labor, corporate responsibility and climate initiatives in California. In 2019, he entertained a run as a presidential candidate, declaring a war on poverty and homelessness. He still harbors political dreams.
