“The only people opposing this may be thieves,” said Teresa Murray, director of the consumer watchdog office at U.S. PIRG.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : U.K. gas giant reaches $8 billion deal to import U.S. liquified natural gas - July 11, 2023
- : ‘This is a game changer’: Good news on Amazon Prime Day: a new law makes it harder for sellers to hawk fake or stolen products - July 11, 2023
- Deep Dive: As bank earnings season begins, these 20 have had the largest cuts to estimates - July 11, 2023