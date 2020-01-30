‘This is a novel coronavirus.’ As infections top 8,000, here’s how the illness has spread across the world so rapidly

‘From observations, the virus is capable of transmission even during incubation period,’ says Ma Xiaowei, the director of China’s National Health Commission.
