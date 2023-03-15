Trium Capital’s global macro fund attempted to gain from shekel movements reacting to the Israeli government’s closeness to overhaul the judiciary system, but political uncertainty cut short its trade.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Is your money safe? Where should you put your cash after Silicon Valley Bank closure? Financial advisers offer some tough love. - March 15, 2023
- : This macro fund ‘tactically’ went long the Israeli shekel on the planned judicial reforms - March 15, 2023
- Key Words: Citadel founder Ken Griffin: Fed’s intervention in SVB collapse shows U.S. capitalism is ‘breaking down before our eyes’ - March 15, 2023