The shed-sized CarePod clinics are autonomous “AI doctor’s offices” where patients can privately get checkups or assess their heart health, mental health, cancer risk, kidney health and other vitals, according to startup Forward.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : EIA reports a weekly rise in U.S. natural-gas supplies - November 16, 2023
- : This pod is an AI-powered mini doctor’s office - November 16, 2023
- Market Snapshot: Dow sheds 60 points as November rally takes a breather - November 16, 2023