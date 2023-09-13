‘Capping the maximum credit-card interest rate is fair, common-sense and gives the working class a chance,’ said Sen. Josh Hawley, a Republican from Missouri.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : This senator wants to limit all credit-card APRs to 18%, but these credit cards are already capped at 18% - September 13, 2023
- Bond Report: Treasury yields little changed after August CPI inflation data - September 13, 2023
- : Citigroup’s stock rises as it reorganizes into a ‘streamlined geographic structure’ - September 13, 2023