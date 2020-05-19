‘This will kill you’: Many express alarm after Trump says he’s taking hydroxychloroquine

President Donald Trump stunned many Monday by saying he’s been taking the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine to prevent COVID-19, even though there’s no scientific evidence that it treats the coronavirus, much less prevents it.
