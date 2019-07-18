This year’s US Open prize money is a record $57 million — the winner will make $3.85 million

For tennis players who aren’t household names — like Serena and Roger — it’s the early-round money that can be life-changing. Players who lose in the second round will make $100,000, which could be a significant amount of their yearly income.
