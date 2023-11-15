Dynatrace Inc. DT said Wednesday its stockholder Thoma Bravo is selling 10 million shares of its stock. Dynatrace stock was down 3.8% in premarket trading. Based on the stock’s closing price of $52.54 a share on Tuesday, the stock sale will generate about $525 million in proceeds. Thoma Bravo will continue to own about 30.6 million shares of the Waltham, Mass.-based cloud software company after the offering. Thoma Bravo took Dynatrace public in August, 2019 at a price of $16 a share. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

