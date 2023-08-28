Thorne HealthTech Inc. stock THRN was up 29% in premarket trades on Monday after it said it agreed to be taken private by L Catterton for $10.20 a share in cash in a deal valued at $680 million. The price amounts to a premium of 94% over Thorne HealthTech’s unaffected closing share price on July 20. Thorne Health’s independent special committee and board of directors have each approved the merger deal. The transaction is expected to close jn the fourth quarter.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

