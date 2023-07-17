After a red-hot start that saw it accumulate 100 million users in five days this month, Meta Platforms Inc.’s META alternative to Twitter, Threads, continued to slow down. Daily-active users to Threads on Android devices slumped to 23.6 million from 49 million, according to market researcher Similarweb’s report on Monday. Usage in the U.S., which peaked at about 21 minutes on July 7, was just over 6 minutes on July 14, the report said.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story