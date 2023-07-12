Three nominees for the Federal Reserve Board were approved unanimously by a Senate banking panel, paving the way for full Senate confirmation. Current board Gov. Philip Jefferson was approved to become vice chairman of the Fed. Gov Lisa Cook was approved for a full term. And new nominee Adriana Kugler was also approved for an open governor’s slot. She would take her seat at the Fed upon full Senate confirmation.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

