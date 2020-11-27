: Three paths Exxon could take with its dividend

Hopes for improved oil and gas demand in the new year won’t be enough to get Exxon Mobil to fund its dividend solely from cash flow, and the energy giant faces ‘unenviable’ choices, Raymond James analysts say.
