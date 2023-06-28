Thrift-store operator Savers Value Village said late Wednesday it has priced its upsized initial public offering at $18 a share, which was above the expected range. The stock is slated to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday under the symbol SVV. Earlier this month, the Bellevue, Wash., company had said it expected the IPO to price at between $15 and $17 a share. The company plans to use net proceeds, alongside cash on hand, to repay debt, it said. Earlier Wednesday, small but profitable Korean-BBQ chain GEN Restaurants Group Inc. GENKjumped nearly 30% on its debut as a public company, signaling recent heightened appetite for IPOs. Two more IPOs are expected to price later Wednesday or after: Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd., which set terms last week, and Kodiak Gas Services Inc., which also set its terms last week. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

