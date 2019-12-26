Tiffany & Co. global holiday sales up 1% to 3% year-over-year

Tiffany & Co. announced preliminary sales for the holiday period on Thursday, reporting 1% to 3% growth year-over-year. “During this period, we continued to see the Chinese mainland drive overall sales growth with a strong double-digit increase, offset by the persisting declines in the Hong Kong market and, to a lesser degree, Japan, which we believe continues to be negatively impacted by the recent increase in the consumption tax,” said Alessandro Bogliolo, Tiffany’s chief executive, in a statement. Sales were up 2% to 4% in the Americas, Europe was up 3% to 5%, Asia Pacific was up 5% to 7%, and Japan was down 9% to 11%. Tiffany’s New York City flagship will close mid-January 2020 for renovations. During that period it will move next door. In November, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE announced it had purchased Tiffany in a $16.2 billion deal. Tiffany will announce fourth-quarter earnings on March 20, 2020. Tiffany & Co. shares are up 71.7% for the past year, LVMH stock is up 69%, and the S&P 500 index is up 30.6% for the period.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

