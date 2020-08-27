TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer steps down amid pressure from Trump administration: report

TikTok Chief Executive Kevin Mayer has resigned, just over three months after taking the post, the Financial Times reported early Thursday. The FT said Mayer made the decision to step down after President Donald Trump ordered the popular app to be banned in the U.S. unless parent company ByteDance Inc. of Beijing sold it within 90 days. In a letter to employees, Mayer said the current political climate had changed, and the role he had signed up for “will look very different” as a result of the Trump administration’s action, the FT reported. Mayer joined TikTok in May, after a stint in charge of Walt Disney Co.’s streaming service, Disney+. TikTok General Manager Vanessa Pappas will take over as interim CEO, the FT reported.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

