TikTok on Wednesday unveiled a new product, called Pulse Premiere, that lets publishers sell ads alongside their posts. The video-sharing app said the new product is an extension of the Pulse Program that lets an elite group of creators collect half the revenue from video ads that appear just after their TikTok posts. Pulse Premiere will offer similar advantages to publishers such as BuzzFeed, NBC and Conde Nast.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

