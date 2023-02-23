The cash-flush Chinese owner of video-app sensation TikTok is doing what many meteoric companies in China have done before — taking hot new money and leaping into a totally different sector.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Brett Arends’s ROI: Are small-caps stocks cheap? Yes — relatively. - February 23, 2023
- : TikTok’s parent company plans to take on China’s food-delivery behemoths - February 22, 2023
- The Moneyist: ‘My son is not careful with money’: I want to rescue him from his ‘tiny’ 800-square-foot apartment. Should I buy him a home, and have him sign a promissory note? - February 22, 2023