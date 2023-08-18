Tilray Brands Inc. TLRY said Friday it is buying the remaining 57.5% equity ownership of Truss Beverage Co. from Molson Coors Canada TAP to gain full control of the THC beverage maker, for an undisclosed price. Truss Beverage Co. has been a joint venture between affiliates of Molson Coors Canada and Hexo, which has been acquired by Tilray. Tilray Canada president Blair MacNeil said the deal will further strengthen its No. 1 cannabis market share position in Canada and position the company “at the forefront of the adult-use beverage sector.” Tilray stock was down 1.5% in premarket trades. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

