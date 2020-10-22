Tim Hortons is ending the practice of double cupping hot drinks, a move it says will eliminate hundreds of millions of cups from landfills each year. The Restaurant Brands International chain will instead provide customers with a thick paper sleeve.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Brett Arends’s ROI: The inventor of the ‘4% rule’ just changed it - October 22, 2020
- : Tim Hortons joins coffee chains dropping the double cup to save ‘hundreds of millions’ from landfills each year - October 22, 2020
- Economic Report: Existing-home sales soared in September — 7 in 10 homes sold in less than a month - October 22, 2020