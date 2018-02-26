Tim Mullaney: Buffett should use his tax windfall of $29 billion to buy guns off the street

Warren Buffett should take the $29 billion windfall that Berkshire Hathaway got from the tax cut and buy up every AR-15 on the streets of America, writes Tim Mullaney.
