TiVo shares rally as federal ruling says Comcast infringed patents

TiVo Corp. shares rallied in the extended session Tuesday after the digital video company won a federal patent ruling against Comcast Corp. . Shares of TiVo surged 6.8% to $18.85 after hours, while Comcast shares were up 0.1% at $36.45. Late Tuesday the U.S. International Trade Commission ruled that Comcast set-top boxes violated two patents of Rovi Corp., owned by TiVo. “Rovi is pleased the International Trade Commission issued its final ruling in our favor and found that two Rovi patents are valid and infringed by Comcast’s X1 products, and issued an exclusion order that bans Comcast from importing and selling X1 devices that infringe our valuable intellectual property,” TiVo said in an emailed statement.

