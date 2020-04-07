TJX to furlough most store, distribution center employees after April 11; executives trim salaries for 2 months

TJX Companies disclosed Tuesday that is implementing temporary furloughs for most of its retail store and distribution center employees after April 11, as a result of continued store closures amid the coronavirus pandemic. The apparel and home furnishings retailer said it will provide benefits to eligible employees at no cost during the furlough period, the duration of which is still uncertain. Meanwhile, TJX said Chief Executive Ernie Herrman and Executive Chairman Carol Meyrowitz have agreed to have their base salaries reduced by 30% for a defined period, from April 12 to July 4. To put that in perspective, TJX’s 2019 proxy statement showed that Herman’s 2019 base salary was $1.60 million, or 8.5% of his total compensation of $18.82 million, which included non-equity incentive plan compensation of $5.57 million. Meyrowitz’s 2019 base salary of $1.04 million was 9.2% of total compensation of $11.26 million, which included $3.63 million in non-equity incentive plan compensation. TJX’s stock rose 2.8% in afternoon trading. It has lost 22.3% year to date, while the S&P 500 has declined 15.6%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

