Tokyo Disney theme parks to close for 2 weeks over coronavirus fears

The operator of Tokyo Disney Resorts announced Friday its theme parks would close for two weeks in an effort to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. Oriental Land Co. , which operates the parks, said it hopes to reopen Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo Disney Sea on March 16. Oriental Land pays licensing fees to Walt Disney Co. but has no other capital relationship with the entertainment giant. Disney has already shut two of its Chinese theme parks, in Hong Kong and Shanghai, over coronavirus worries. Oriental Land said it made the decision to comply with a request by the Japanese government to cancel or delay public events for the next two weeks. On Thursday, Japan ordered all schools to be closed until the end of March.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story