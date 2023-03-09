Toll Brothers Inc. TOL announced Thursday that its board of directors has approved an increase in its dividend for the third year in a row. The 5% increase will raise the company’s quarterly cash dividend to 21 cents a share. It will be paid on April 21 to shareholders of record on the close of business on April 6.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story