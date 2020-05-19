Tom Hanks’ upcoming WWII movie to debut on Apple TV+

Apple Inc.’s streaming service, Apple TV+, has won a bidding war for the upcoming Tom Hanks movie “Greyhound,” which had been set for release on Father’s Day before the coronavirus pandemic shut movie theaters. The World War II movie stars Hanks as a ship captain leading an Allied convoy that’s under pursuit by German submarines. The Sony Pictures film was originally scheduled for theatrical release on May 8, then was pushed back to June 12, but those plans had to be scrubbed as well. Apple TV+ did not say when the movie would debut, but it will be the largest movie release by Apple TV+ to date, launching in more than 100 countries. Deadline reported Apple paid about $70 million for the film, topping rival streaming networks. Hanks has an existing relationship with Apple TV+, which will produce the third installment of the “Band of Brothers” miniseries franchise,”Masters of the Air,” from Hanks and Steven Spielberg. Earlier Tuesday, Bloomberg News reported Apple TV+ has been in talks to license older TV shows and movies to bolster its streaming lineup.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story