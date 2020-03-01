Tom Steyer to end bid for Democratic presidential nomination: reports

Tom Steyer is ending his campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination, CNN and MSNBC reported Saturday night. With more than half of the vote counted in South Carolina’s Democratic primary, Steyer placed third. The billionaire businessman spent heavily in the state, which Joe Biden is projected to have won. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders finished second. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

