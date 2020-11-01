The outcome of the presidential election could be known by Wednesday, which would avoid a bitter fight over states where counting ballots has not finished.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: Biden leads Trump by 10 percentage points in latest national poll - November 1, 2020
- : Top Biden adviser sees ‘reasonable chance’ results of election will be known by Wednesday - November 1, 2020
- Earnings Watch: Companies try to avoid Election Day earnings, but there are still plenty of numbers coming - November 1, 2020