New York Federal Reserve President John Williams on Friday said interest rates are “at or near the right place” to get inflation under control and keep the economy growing.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Top Fed officials says the Fed isn’t ‘really talking about cutting interest rates right now’ - December 15, 2023
- Oil prices post first weekly gain in 8 weeks amid ship attacks in Red Sea - December 15, 2023
- Kimberly-Clark’s stock hit by BofA downgrade, while Clorox gets an upgrade - December 15, 2023