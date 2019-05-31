Top North Korean officials executed after failed summit with Trump: report

North Korea executed five top officials, including its lead negotiator, after February’s failed summit in Vietnam between Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump, South Korea’s Chosun Ilbo newspaper reported Thursday. Another top official was sent to a labor and re-education camp, the newspaper said. Kim Hyok Chol, who led North Korea’s negotiations at the Hanoi meeting, was shot in March along with four other top officials after being accused of spying for the U.S., Chosun said. Kim reportedly ordered the killings to appease public disapproval after the summit collapsed without a deal.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

