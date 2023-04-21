Also: Banking-industry news, a bearish chart pattern for Tesla and threats to the dollar’s status as the world’s reserve currency.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Earnings Results: Procter & Gamble’s earnings boosted by higher prices for Pampers diapers and Bounty kitchen paper - April 21, 2023
- Top Ten: Why does the stock market rise when there’s so much bad news? - April 21, 2023
- The Margin: ‘Cocaine Bear’ bobblehead drops for $30 the same week a real ‘coke bear’ pounded 60 cans of soda - April 21, 2023