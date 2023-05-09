Shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. MODG dropped nearly 10% in the aftermarket Tuesday after the maker of golf equipment and apparel topped Wall Street expectations for tis first quarter and posted revenue also above forecasts, but dialed down on adjusted EPS for the year. Topgolf earned $25 million, or 13 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with $87 million, or 44 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted for one-time items, Topgolf earned 17 cents a share. Revenue rose 12% to $1.17 billion. FactSet consensus called for adjusted earnings of 15 cents a share on revenue of $1.14 billion. Topgolf guided for adjusted EPS between 63 cents and 69 cents for the year, compared with a previous estimate of between 70 cents and 78 cents. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

