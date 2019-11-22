Toronto-Dominion Bank added to list of global systemically important banks

Toronto-Dominion Bank was added to the Financial Stability Board’s list of global systemically important banks, taking the total number to 30 worldwide. These banks are subject to higher capital buffers, are required to meet total loss-absorbing capacity standards and need to have group-wide resolution planning and resolvability assessments. JPMorgan Chase is in the highest bucket, and Citigroup and HSBC are in the next-highest level.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

