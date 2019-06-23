‘Toy Story 4’ easily opens at No. 1 although $118 million domestic debut misses high expectations

Disney’s “Toy Story 4,” the well-reviewed latest installment in the studio’s popular franchise, opens to a healthy $118 million in the U.S. and Canada, leading the weekend’s domestic box office.
