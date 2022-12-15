Toyota Motor North America said Thursday it’s teaming up with Texas-based electric power distribution specialist Oncor Electric Delivery to collaborate on a pilot project around vehicle-to-grid. Toyota said the deal marks its first utility agreement for electric vehicle charging. The technology allows vehicles to flow energy from their battery back onto the electric grid. U.S.-listed shares of Toyota are down 21.9% in 2022, compared to a drop of 28.6% by the Nasdaq .Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

