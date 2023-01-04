The U.S.-listed shares of Toyota Motor Corp. TM slipped 0.6% in morning trading, after the automaker said U.S. fourth-quarter sales rose from a year ago but 2022 sales declined. For December, sales in the U.S. grew 3.5% to 180,147 vehicles, while fourth-quarter sales increased 13.1% to 536,740 vehicles. For all of 2022, sales fell 9.6% to 2.11 million vehicles. For electrified vehicles, the company sold 504,016 vehicles in 2022, making up 23.9% of total sales, but that’s down from 583,697 electrified vehicle sales in 2021, or 25.0% of total sales. In comparison, electric vehicle leader Tesla Inc. TSLA delivered 1.31 million vehicles in 2022. Toyota said it projects to be the top seller of passenger vehicles in the U.S. for the 11th-straight year. The stock has eased 1.7% over the past three months, while shares of rivals Ford Motor Co. F have dropped 4.1% and General Motors Co. GM have lost 3.8%. The S&P 500 SPX has gained 1.4% the past three months.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

